Volkswagen Taigun prices cut by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

Volkswagen India has reduced the prices of select variants of the Taigun. The revised prices are introduced as a special offer and is valid only for a limited time.

The Taigun can be had with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former produces 114bhp, the latter has a tuned output of 148bhp. Both can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes across broadly four trims – Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line.

The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Taigun.

Variants New prices, ex-showroom Difference Comfortline 1.0 MT Rs. 11 lakh Rs. 70,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG Rs. 18.69 lakh Rs. 75,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features Rs. 18.69 lakh Rs. 1.05 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 74,000 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 80,000 1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new features Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 1.04 lakh 1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 1.10 lakh

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun