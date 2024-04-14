Volkswagen Taigun prices cut by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

Volkswagen India has reduced the prices of select variants of the Taigun. The revised prices are introduced as a special offer and is valid only for a limited time.
The Taigun can be had with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former produces 114bhp, the latter has a tuned output of 148bhp. Both can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes across broadly four trims – Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line.
The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Taigun.
|Variants
|New prices, ex-showroom
|Difference
|Comfortline 1.0 MT
|Rs. 11 lakh
|Rs. 70,000
|GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG
|Rs. 18.69 lakh
|Rs. 75,000
|GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new features
|Rs. 18.69 lakh
|Rs. 1.05 lakh
|1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl
|Rs. 18.90 lakh
|Rs. 74,000
|1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte
|Rs. 18.90 lakh
|Rs. 80,000
|1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new features
|Rs. 18.90 lakh
|Rs. 1.04 lakh
|1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new features
|Rs. 18.90 lakh
|Rs. 1.10 lakh