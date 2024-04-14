    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Taigun prices cut by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 14 April 2024,09:28 AM IST

            Volkswagen India has reduced the prices of select variants of the Taigun. The revised prices are introduced as a special offer and is valid only for a limited time.

            Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

            The Taigun can be had with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former produces 114bhp, the latter has a tuned output of 148bhp. Both can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes across broadly four trims – Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line.

            The following are the new variant-wise prices of the Taigun.

            VariantsNew prices, ex-showroomDifference
            Comfortline 1.0 MTRs. 11 lakhRs. 70,000
            GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSGRs. 18.69 lakhRs. 75,000
            GT Plus Chrome 1.5 DSG with new featuresRs. 18.69 lakhRs. 1.05 lakh
            1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black PearlRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 74,000
            1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 80,000
            1.5 GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl with new featuresRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 1.04 lakh
            1.5 GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte with new featuresRs. 18.90 lakhRs. 1.10 lakh
            Volkswagen Taigun
            VolkswagenTaigun ₹ 11.70 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Taigun prices cut by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

            Volkswagen Taigun prices cut by up to Rs. 1.10 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/14/2024 09:28:19

            As a limited period offer, select variants of the Volkswagen Taigun have received a major price revision of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh.

            Hyundai Creta EV interior spied for the first time

            Hyundai Creta EV interior spied for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat04/12/2024 20:57:29

            The Creta EV is expected to be launched in 2025 for the Indian market

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India at Rs. 6.93 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/11/2024 16:38:24

            The Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gets new features and is positioned between Magna and Sportz Executive variants.

            Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing

            Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/11/2024 13:56:19

            It will be launched in the second half of 2024

            MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

            MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

            By Jay Shah04/10/2024 14:53:50

            The Hector Blackstorm edition gets a Starry Black exterior colour with red accents, a black interior theme, and two engine options.

            Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 25.39 lakh

            Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India at Rs 25.39 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/10/2024 13:37:02

            The Compass Night Eagle is offered only with the 2.0-litre diesel mated to either a six-speed MT or a nine-speed AT

            Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open unofficially

            Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open unofficially

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/09/2024 18:10:33

            The XUV3X0 is Mahindra's successor to the XUV300 and will be offered with both petrol and diesel power

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens

            Kia Carens

            ₹ 10.52 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars