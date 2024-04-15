New Maruti Swift to be launched in India in May 2024

Suzuki pulled the covers off the new-gen Swift late last year, and the model is now set to make its debut in India. We can now confirm that the 2024 Swift will be launched in India next month.

The fourth-gen Maruti Swift has already been spotted testing, and on some occasions, alongside its upcoming sibling, the new Dzire. Compared to the outgoing iteration, the new Swift will get a set of new projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, new grille, fresh set of front and rear bumpers, fog lights, and LED taillights. The rear door handles have been repositioned from the C-pillar to its conventional place on the door.

On the features front, the 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to receive features such as a new nine-inch touchscreen unit, blind-spot monitor, automatic climate control, reworked AC vents, and a touch-based unit for the AC controls.

The Swift is currently powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. The international-spec model of the updated version gets a new Z12E engine, which is likely to arrive with the higher-spec variants.

