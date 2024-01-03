Toyota hike prices of select models in January 2024

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revised the prices of select models this month. The automaker currently has 10 models on sale and out of that, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, and the Innova Hycross are the first models to receive the price revision.

Starting with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Maruti Grand Vitara-based SUV has incurred an upward price revision of up to Rs. 28,000. With this, the SUV now starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Then, the Innova Crysta which is available in three variants is expensive by up to Rs. 25,000. Except for the base-spec GX variant, the prices of the other two variants have been revised.

Finally, the new-gen Innova Hycross is now dearer by up to Rs. 42,000. While the GX variant of the MPV is costlier by Rs. 10,000, all other variants have received a uniform price hike of Rs. 42,000. With this latest update, the Innova Hycross is available at a starting price of Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

