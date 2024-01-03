Hyundai Creta Facelift – What we know so far

Last week, Hyundai India released the first teaser image of the Creta facelift followed by the video teasers of the SUV. We take a close look at these videos to tell you about all the new details and features of this Hyundai SUV.

On the outside, the most evident change is the new front grille with swaths of chrome. Furthermore, the LED DRLs are also redesigned and are now connected by an illuminated stripe. A similar treatment can be seen at the rear with connected LED tail lamps. Besides this, the automaker has confirmed that the new Creta will be available in E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O) variants.

On the inside, the teaser image reveals the new dashboard with coloured digital instrument cluster and revised panel for the air conditioner. The four-spoke steering wheel has been carried over from the outgoing model whereas the gear lever and the dual-tone interior theme is exclusive to the facelift version.

Under the bonnet, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines have been retained along with manual and automatic gearboxes. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol will be swapped for the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The bookings for 2024 Creta are open and the prices will be revealed on 16 January.

Hyundai | Hyundai Creta facelift | Creta Facelift