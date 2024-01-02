Hyundai Creta facelift bookings open; to be launched on 16 January

Hyundai India has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming SUV, the Creta facelift in India. Customers can book the model for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 via Hyundai's official website or authorised dealerships across the country. The automaker will reveal the prices of the SUV on 16 January, 2024.

While commencing the bookings, the carmaker released a few teasers revealing the interior and exterior of the upcoming Creta. In terms of features, the cabin of the updated Creta will feature a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, new aircon panel and controls, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and an electronic parking brake.

The new Creta facelift will be offered in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). As for the colour options, one can choose from seven colour hues including, Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Atlas White with a black roof.

Mechanically, the Creta facelift will come equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

