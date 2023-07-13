    Recently Viewed
            BMW X5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 13 July 2023,15:54 PM IST

            Mid-life update 

            An updated version of the BMW X5 will be launched in India tomorrow. This is a mid-life facelift for the SUV and sees it get some design changes, an updated feature list but is expected to continue with the same powertrain options. 

            BMW X5 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            BMW X5 facelift exterior changes 

            This LCi (life cycle impulse) a.k.a mid-life facelift sees the X5 SUV gets new headlamps and a revised bumper that has made the face look even larger. In profile, the alloy wheels have been updated while at the rear, the tail lamps get an X in their design. 

            BMW X5 Facelift Dashboard

            BMW X5 facelift Interior changes 

            Inside, BMW has fitted the updated X5 with its dual curved display which in this case is a 12.3-inch unit for the instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch unit for the infotainment system. In addition, the sunroof and the Bowers and Wilkins music system have been updated. BMW is also expected to offer optional extra sport bucket seats. 

            BMW X5 engine and specifications 

            The India-spec BMW X5 facelift will continue with the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel and petrol powertrain options. Both of them get xDrive and an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

            BMW X5 expected price and competition 

            We expect BMW to price the X5 facelift in the region of Rs 90 lakh to Rs one crore. It competes with the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Maserati Levante

            BMW X5 Facelift
            BMW X5 Facelift ₹ 98.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore Estimated Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | X5 Facelift | BMW X5 Facelift

