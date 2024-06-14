The Nissan Magnite facelift has been spotted for the first time!

We have got our first look at the Nissan Magnite facelift in the most oddest of scenarios. Keen car enthusiasts spotted it parked in the background of the official image of the Tata Punch EV crash test.

We can see that the Nissan Magnite facelift will get a tweaked bumper, revised grille design, and a new faux skid plate. The updates are also expected to include new alloy wheels, redesigned taillights, and changes to the rear bumper. There are no details of the cabin but we know the focus will be on the feature list.

The Magnite can be had with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms mated with a five-speed manual, AMT, and a CVT. The Magnite will rival the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Nissan | Magnite facelift | Nissan Magnite facelift