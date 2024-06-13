Tata Punch and Nexon EV get five-star rating in latest round of BNCAP crash tests

The Tata Punch.ev and the Nexon.ev have achieved the 5 star Bharat-NCAP safety rating. Among these two the Punch.ev set a major milestone by receiving the highest ever scores achieved by any vehicle till date – 31.46/32 and 45/49 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) respectively, the Nexon.ev scored 29.86/32 and 44.95/49 points for AOP and COP respectively. With this, Tata Motors is now the only OEM with the safest range of SUV portfolio scoring 5-stars across Bharat-NCAP and Global-NCAP tests.

Commenting on the achievement, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Safety, once less discussed, is now a top priority for the Indian car buyer. At Tata Motors, safety is engrained in our DNA, which has made us an industry benchmark. We have continued to be the pioneers in driving the safety conversation – ensuring that our commitment reflects in every vehicle we manufacture, regardless of price point. We welcome stricter government safety standards and are proud to be the first manufacturer to have sent vehicles and lead the Bharat-NCAP protocol with superlative results. We are delighted to produce India’s safest vehicle – an EV – in the Punch.ev, while the Nexon.ev continues its legacy of safety with its 5-star rating.

Together, all four of our SUVs tested under the Bharat-NCAP have achieved 5-star ratings, setting a benchmark for all passenger vehicles to follow. Looking ahead, our proactive stance on safety will continue, backed by extensive R&D to help us evolve and enable us in leading the way to create a safer future for every road user.”

