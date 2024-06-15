MG cars prices hiked

    Recently Viewed
            Saturday 15 June 2024,10:48 AM IST

            MG India has revised and increased the prices of select models in its lineup. The ex-showroom prices of Hector, Hector Plus, and Astor have been bumped up in June 2024.

            The Astor is available in Sprint, Shine, Select, Smart, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants. In June 2024, the prices of Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trims have been upped by up to Rs. 38,000.

            MG Astor Right Front Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the Hector and Hector Plus have also become expensive by up to Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively. The MG Comet EV gets the least revision of up to Rs. 13,000.

            MG recently launched the Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions of the Gloster SUV. It gets a new colour scheme along with black and red accents inside out. The prices start at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

