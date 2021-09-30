Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Tiago NRG in Nepal. Available at a starting price of Nepalese rupee (NPR) 33.75 lakh, the Indian carmaker has partnered with Sipradi Trading Private Limited to retail the crossover version of the hatchback. The Safari will be offered in four exterior shades – Fire Red, Cloudy Grey, Snow White, and Forest Green. The model is now on display across all the dealer networks of Sipradi Trading Private Limited.

In the past few months, Tata Motors also launched the Nexon EV and the Safari in Nepal. Both these models are available with a starting price of NPR 35.99 lakh and NPR 81.99 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The feature highlights of the NRG include muscular body cladding, 15-inch hyperstyle steel wheels, increased ground clearance of 181mm, a reverse parking camera, auto-folding mirrors, and a charcoal black interior. To know more about the Tata Tiago NRG, click here.

The NRG is powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Speaking on the launch of the all-new NRG in Nepal, Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

