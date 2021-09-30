Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mahindra XUV700 complete variant lineup and prices revealed; bookings to start from 7 October

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 30 September 2021,14:06 PM IST

      Post much wait and after a series of teasers and a reveal later, Mahindra has finally revealed the entire variant lineup and prices of the new XUV700. Broadly divided into MX and AX series, the XUV700 is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options along with five and seven-seat configurations. And yes, there’s the all-wheel-drive too, at the apex. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The official bookings of the Mahindra XUV700 will commence from 7 October, 2021. However, the XUV700 will be available for test drives from 2 October in a phased manner. Coming to the deliveries, the carmaker will make an official announcement by 10 October. It is stated by the carmaker that the petrol variant deliveries will precede the diesel derivatives. 

      The MX Series of the SUV is exclusively a five-seater version with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also to be noted that even though there are petrol and diesel engines to choose from, the MX misses out on automatic transmission and is limited only to a manual gearbox. 

      Front View

      The higher-spec AX Series can be had in three trims – AX3, AX5, and AX7. While the detailed prices of the variant can be seen above, select AX3 and AX5 trims also get an option for a seven-seat layout for an extra cost of Rs 60,000. 

      Dashboard

      Wait, there’s more. If you fancy stuffing your XUV700 with more features, Mahindra is offering an additional package called ‘Luxury Pack’. For an extra sum of Rs 1.80 lakh, it includes features such as a 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, an electric parking brake, and a blind-spot detection monitor.

      The all-wheel-drive (AWD) will be available only on the AX7 diesel automatic version and commands additional Rs 1.3 lakh. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

      Mahindra XUV700
      Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
      Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal

      Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal

      By Jay Shah09/30/2021 14:36:50

      Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal

      Mahindra XUV700 complete variant lineup and prices revealed; bookings to start from 7 October

      Mahindra XUV700 complete variant lineup and prices revealed; bookings to start from 7 October

      By Jay Shah09/30/2021 14:06:31

      Mahindra XUV700 complete variant lineup and prices revealed; bookings to start from 7 October

      MG Astor likely to be available in eight variants

      MG Astor likely to be available in eight variants

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/29/2021 19:09:54

      MG is set to launch the Astor in India. It will be available in five different colours and two engine options.

      Toyota cars to become expensive from 1 October, 2021

      Toyota cars to become expensive from 1 October, 2021

      By Jay Shah09/29/2021 14:53:03

      Toyota cars to become expensive from 1 October, 2021

      Tata Safari gets new features; also receives a price hike

      Tata Safari gets new features; also receives a price hike

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/29/2021 14:34:31

      Tata has added the air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in some of the Safari variants.

      Tata Altroz surpasses one lakh units production milestone

      Tata Altroz surpasses one lakh units production milestone

      By Jay Shah09/29/2021 12:58:10

      Tata Altroz surpasses one lakh units production milestone

      2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition - First Look

      2021 Tata Safari Gold Edition - First Look

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/28/2021 19:55:13

      Tata has launched the Safari Gold Edition the country. Based on the XZ+ and XZA+, the Safari Gold Edition is now the top-of-the-line variant in its line-up.

      Featured Cars

      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars