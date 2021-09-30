Mahindra XUV700 complete variant lineup and prices revealed; bookings to start from 7 October

Post much wait and after a series of teasers and a reveal later, Mahindra has finally revealed the entire variant lineup and prices of the new XUV700. Broadly divided into MX and AX series, the XUV700 is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options along with five and seven-seat configurations. And yes, there’s the all-wheel-drive too, at the apex.

The official bookings of the Mahindra XUV700 will commence from 7 October, 2021. However, the XUV700 will be available for test drives from 2 October in a phased manner. Coming to the deliveries, the carmaker will make an official announcement by 10 October. It is stated by the carmaker that the petrol variant deliveries will precede the diesel derivatives.

The MX Series of the SUV is exclusively a five-seater version with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also to be noted that even though there are petrol and diesel engines to choose from, the MX misses out on automatic transmission and is limited only to a manual gearbox.

The higher-spec AX Series can be had in three trims – AX3, AX5, and AX7. While the detailed prices of the variant can be seen above, select AX3 and AX5 trims also get an option for a seven-seat layout for an extra cost of Rs 60,000.

Wait, there’s more. If you fancy stuffing your XUV700 with more features, Mahindra is offering an additional package called ‘Luxury Pack’. For an extra sum of Rs 1.80 lakh, it includes features such as a 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, an electric parking brake, and a blind-spot detection monitor.

The all-wheel-drive (AWD) will be available only on the AX7 diesel automatic version and commands additional Rs 1.3 lakh. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

