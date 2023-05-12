    Recently Viewed
            Tata Punch crosses 2 lakh units production milestone

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 12 May 2023,15:30 PM IST

            Tata Motors has crossed the 2 lakh units production milestone for the Punch B-SUV. The model, which is a rival to the likes of the Citroen C3, was launched in the country back in October 2021.

            The Tata Punch was recently updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms. The model continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre, NA Revotron petrol engine producing 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit, the Punch is now claimed to return an improved mileage of 20.09 and 18.80kmpl, respectively.

            Earlier this month, the prices of the Tata Punch were increased by up to Rs. 5,000 for select variants. At the same time, the home-grown brand discontinued the Kaziranga Edition versions from the lineup. The Punch will soon get a new rival in the form of the Hyundai Exter.

