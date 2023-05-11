MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

MG Motor India has announced its five-year business roadmap. The key initiatives would include localisation and bringing in the latest technology and indigenising it as well; increasing Indian shareholding over the next 2-4 years; enhancing local sourcing and manufacturing across its operations by 2028 through an extensive series of programs including exploring cell manufacturing and clean hydrogen-cell technology through owned or third-party facilities; expanding production capacity with a second plant in Gujarat; introducing a broader range of electric vehicles (EVs); and unveiling new product offerings. Additionally, the brand aims to invest more than Rs. 5,000 crore and have a total workforce of 20,000 people, including both direct and indirect, by 2028.

As part of its growth plan, MG Motor India plans to establish a second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, increasing the combined production output from the current 1.20 lakh to 3 lakh units (combined). The company also intends to launch up to 5 new cars, mostly EV models, and achieve 65-75 per cent of its sales from the EV portfolio by 2028. At the same time, the brand will strengthen local manufacturing of EV components and establish a battery assembly unit in Gujarat. Further, MG will invest in technologies including hydrogen fuel cells and cell manufacturing, as well as bolster local manufacturing of EV parts through JVs or third-party manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, CEO, MG Motor India, said, 'MG India’s unwavering dedication to India is deeply ingrained in our ethos. As we pave the way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our growth strategy is centred around strengthening localisation, aligning more closely with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative while innovatively augmenting our promise consistently, and diligently meeting the evolving needs of the market. We recognize the immense value of diversity. We have achieved a 37 per cent gender diversity within our workforce, and we are aiming for a 50 per cent diversity across various roles within our organisation.'

