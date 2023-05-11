    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 11 May 2023,20:49 PM IST

            MG Motor India has announced its five-year business roadmap. The key initiatives would include localisation and bringing in the latest technology and indigenising it as well; increasing Indian shareholding over the next 2-4 years; enhancing local sourcing and manufacturing across its operations by 2028 through an extensive series of programs including exploring cell manufacturing and clean hydrogen-cell technology through owned or third-party facilities; expanding production capacity with a second plant in Gujarat; introducing a broader range of electric vehicles (EVs); and unveiling new product offerings. Additionally, the brand aims to invest more than Rs. 5,000 crore and have a total workforce of 20,000 people, including both direct and indirect, by 2028.

            As part of its growth plan, MG Motor India plans to establish a second manufacturing facility in Gujarat, increasing the combined production output from the current 1.20 lakh to 3 lakh units (combined). The company also intends to launch up to 5 new cars, mostly EV models, and achieve 65-75 per cent of its sales from the EV portfolio by 2028. At the same time, the brand will strengthen local manufacturing of EV components and establish a battery assembly unit in Gujarat. Further, MG will invest in technologies including hydrogen fuel cells and cell manufacturing, as well as bolster local manufacturing of EV parts through JVs or third-party manufacturing.

            Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, CEO, MG Motor India, said, 'MG India’s unwavering dedication to India is deeply ingrained in our ethos. As we pave the way for our next phase of sustainable growth, we have outlined a clear roadmap and vision for 2028. Our growth strategy is centred around strengthening localisation, aligning more closely with the government’s 'Make in India' initiative while innovatively augmenting our promise consistently, and diligently meeting the evolving needs of the market. We recognize the immense value of diversity. We have achieved a 37 per cent gender diversity within our workforce, and we are aiming for a 50 per cent diversity across various roles within our organisation.'

            MG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny production commences; India launch soon

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny production commences; India launch soon

            By Haji Chakralwale05/12/2023 20:44:46

            Maruti Suzuki has officially begun the production of its upcoming lifestyle off-roader, the Jimny. The five-door SUV is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker commenced logging in the orders for the SUV with a token of Rs. 25,000.

            Tata Punch crosses 2 lakh units production milestone

            Tata Punch crosses 2 lakh units production milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/12/2023 14:16:08

            The Tata Punch B-SUV, which is a rival to the likes of the Citroen C3, was launched in the country back in October 2021.

            MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

            MG announces 5 year roadmap for India; to introduce new EVs soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2023 20:49:53

            Morris Garages has announced its five-year business roadmap for its operations in India.

            BMW X3 M40i launched in India at Rs. 86.50 lakh

            BMW X3 M40i launched in India at Rs. 86.50 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale05/11/2023 17:10:58

            The Bavarian carmaker, BMW, has launched the first-ever X3 M40i in India at a price of Rs. 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-oriented SUV will be made available to customers in limited numbers via the CBU route. It is offered in a single xDrive variant with a petrol-only powertrain.

            MG Comet EV gets 3 variants; features explained

            MG Comet EV gets 3 variants; features explained

            By Haji Chakralwale05/10/2023 18:00:49

            MG Motor has launched the Comet EV in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro-electric vehicle is available in three variants and five colour options, including over 250 customisation options.

            Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.85 lakh

            Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition launched in India at Rs. 11.85 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar05/10/2023 10:03:22

            Kia has launched the Aurochs Edition of the Sonet in India with prices starting from Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the HTX variant and sits between the HTX and HTX+ trims.

            Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Tiago EV in 4 months

            Tata Motors delivers 10,000 units of Tiago EV in 4 months

            By Haji Chakralwale05/08/2023 15:49:49

            Tata Motors has achieved a delivery milestone with its entry-level electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. In less than four months, the carmaker has delivered 10,000 Tiago EVs across the country, making it the fastest electric vehicle to achieve this milestone.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            BMW X3 M40i

            BMW X3 M40i

            ₹ 86.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Comet EV

            MG Comet EV

            ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus RX

            Lexus RX

            ₹ 95.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus S

            Lamborghini Urus S

            ₹ 4.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars