Maruti Suzuki Jimny production commences; India launch soon

Maruti Suzuki has officially begun the production of its upcoming lifestyle off-roader, the Jimny. The five-door SUV is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks. The carmaker commenced logging in the orders for the SUV with a token of Rs. 25,000.

The Suzuki Jimny is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha, with manual and automatic versions. Regarding the colour options, the Jimny is available with seven colours in its palette, including Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a bluish-black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a black roof.

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine paired to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. The engine is tuned to produce 103bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. An all-wheel-drive system called the AllGrip Pro comes as standard.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Jimny