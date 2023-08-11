Tata Punch and Altroz CNG mileage revealed

Tata Motors introduced two new CNG versions this year, including the Altroz and Punch. The former was launched in May, while the prices of the Punch CNG were revealed last week. The brand has now revealed the fuel efficiency details of the models.

The Tata Punch and Altroz CNG versions are powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired exclusively with a five-speed manual unit. The petrol mode produces an output of 84hbp and 113Nm of torque, while the CNG mode develops 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

The Tata Punch CNG is claimed to return an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.90km/kg. Similarly, the Altroz CNG has an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.20km/kg. On the other hand, the carmaker is preparing multiple model introductions in the coming months that include the Punch EV, Nexon facelift, Harrier and Safari facelifts, as well as the Curvv in the ICE and EV formats.

Tata Punch ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

