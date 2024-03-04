Tata Nexon ICE and EV Dark Editions launched in India

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Dark Editions of the Nexon ICE and Nexon EV in India. Priced at Rs. 11.45 lakh and Rs. 19.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), respectively, these special edition SUVs are exclusively offered in Oberon Black exterior hue.

The Dark Editions of the Nexon feature completely blacked-out elements like the front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and black trims all around. Inside, both these SUVs come equipped with black leatherette seats with #Dark badges embroidered on the headrest. Apart from this, it gets a wireless charger and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Amazon Alexa and Tata voice assistant offering over 200 voice commands in six languages.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The #DARK edition has truly captured the imagination of the new generation, reflecting their evolving tastes and preferences. Flaunting a captivating exterior design and a feature-rich interior, the new #DARK family is comprised of the Nexon.EV, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari are back and are better than ever. We are also excited to bring to you our newest campaign, especially conceptualised for this range which is sure to evoke a sense of exhilaration and empowerment, inviting individuals to explore the unparalleled capabilities of the new #DARK range, synonymous with luxury and superior craftsmanship.'

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the Tata Nexon Dark Editions:

Model Ex-showroom price Tata Nexon Dark Edition Rs. 11.45 lakh Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition Rs. 19.49 lakh

