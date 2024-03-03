Hyundai Creta N Line variants, waiting period, and colour options revealed

As Hyundai gears to launch the Creta N Line on 11 March, the automaker has revealed the colour options, variant details, and even the waiting period of the SUV.

The Creta N Line is the third model in the sportier sub-brand and will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10. Both will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT unit with monotone and dual-tone colour options.

It will also be the first Hyundai model to be offered with a matte colour scheme – Titan Grey. Besides this, the options will include Abyss Black and Atlas White in the monotone palette and Atlas White with a black roof, and Thunder Blue with a black roof for customers who want to opt for a dual-tone scheme.

While the bookings for the Creta N Line are open for Rs. 25,000, we expect it to have a waiting period of five to eight weeks. It will be positioned above the standard top-spec Creta and will rival the likes of Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, and Volkswagen Taigun Carbon Steel Matte Grey.

Hyundai | Hyundai Creta N Line | Creta N Line