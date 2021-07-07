Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition launched at Rs 15.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV has gone from ‘blue’ to ‘black’ with the new Dark Edition that is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Joining its siblings – the Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier, there are a total of four Dark Edition models to choose from. The Nexon EV Dark is being offered in two trims – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. It is priced approximately Rs 43,000 more than the XZ+ variant.

Adding a fourth paint scheme to the Nexon EV’s palette is the new ‘Midnight Black’ shade. Breaking the monotony is the Satin Black infix on the side body, front grille, and on rear tailgate. The signature blue insert has not been compromised and can be seen on both front and rear bumpers and the ‘EV’ badge that is affixed next to the ‘Dark’ emblem. It also gets the redesigned five-spoke alloy wheels in Charcoal Grey finish.

Inside, the major change for the Dark edition is the switching of the beige colour on the lower part of the dashboard with the black colour. The upholstery and the dashboard go all black with a hint of gloss black on the centre. Not to forget, being an EV, it also gets a third blue colour that can be seen on the centre console, instrument cluster, aircon vents, and on the side stitching of the leatherette seats.

The electric drivetrain of the Nexon EV Dark remains unchanged with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km and it comes with IP67 certification. The charging options include a 3.3kW bundled charger that can charge the battery pack from 20-100 per cent in eight hours, while a 25kW fast charger can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in 60 minutes.

