2021 Tata Harrier Dark Edition launched in India at Rs 18.04 lakh

The 2021 version of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2021 version sees the SUV get a new shade of black, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a grey and black interior design. While these have been carried over unchanged from the previous car.

The new exterior colour is Oberon Black while alloys are a new design similar to what is on offer in the Safari but now fully blacked out. Inside the black leather seats have got Tata’s signature tri-arrow perforations with a silver-colored dashboard.

The only engine on offer is Tata’s 20-litre diesel that produces 168bhp/350Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Prices for the Tata Harrier Dark Edition (Ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT+- Rs 18.04 lakh

Tata Harrier Dark Edition XZ+- Rs 19.89 lakh

Tata Harrier Dark Edition XZA+- Rs 21.09 lakh

