Tata Altroz Dark Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.71 lakh

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz is now available in the Dark Edition at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Altroz Dark Edition is based on the top-spec XZ+ variant and can be had in either 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine option.

The Altroz Dark Edition is available in Cosmo Dark exterior colour option, dark chrome across the hood, 16-inch alloy wheels with a dark tint finish, and a dark mascot. As for the interior, the Altroz Dark Edition gets an all Granite Black theme and a metallic gloss black mid-pad. The hatchback gets premium leatherette seats with Tri-Arrow perforations and blue stitch. To further highlight the special edition character, the vehicle features Dark embroidery on the front headrests.

As the Altroz Dark Edition is based on the XZ+ variant, it shares some of the common features such as a touchscreen infotainment by Harman, iRA connected car features, 16-inch alloy wheels, wearable key, cruise control, auto headlamps , rain-sensing wipers, Xpress Cool , rear AC vents, FATC, PEPS, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, and more. It is worth noting that the Altroz Dark Edition additionally offers a puncture kit as standard.

Mechanically, the Altroz Dark Edition is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.2-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. The 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm.

Tata Altroz ₹ 5.80 Lakh Onwards

