Tata Nexon 2023 facelift teased ahead of official reveal

Teased for the first time

The long-awaited facelift for the Tata Nexon has been teased ahead of an official unveil later today. The teaser image showcases the face of the car and shows us the design of the new LED DRLs as well as the silhouette of the vehicle. However, the undisguised version of the car has been spotted and it confirms whatever we can see in the teaser.

Updated feature list

The biggest change for the Nexon facelift is that its feature list will get a major upgrade and from the photos we can see the 360-degree camera, new climate control system, steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and bigger display for the infotainment system. Sources also indicate at ADAS for the updated 2023 Nexon and if that were true, it would be the first car in its class to get the driver aids.

Double-clutch action finally

Reports suggest that Tata will offer, for the first time, will offer a DCT on the Nexon. This will of course be offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol. In addition, we also expect the 1.5-litre diesel with both AT and MT options to be a part of the package.

Expected Pricing

We expect the Tata Nexon facelift to be priced in the range of Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It competes with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and a rebadged Fronx from Toyota.

