            New Tata Nexon facelift breaks cover

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 01 September 2023,21:33 PM IST

            Tata Motors has finally revealed the new Nexon facelift in India today. The model gets a complete overhaul inside out. The model will be broadly offered in four trims – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Bookings of the same will commence on 4 September, 2023.

            Tata Nexon Facelift Right Side View

            In terms of exterior styling, the new Nexon gets a completely redesigned front and rear profile. It gets new split LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The daytime running lights double up as the sequential turn indicators. Additionally, the SUV gets new aero-designed star-shaped alloy wheels with blacked-out wheel arches. 

            Tata Nexon Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            At the rear, the updated Nexon sports a new connected Y-shaped LED taillights with an extended roof spoiler. Then, the rear wiper has been neatly hidden underneath the roof spoiler giving the rear windshield a clean look. Moreover, the rear bumper has been revised with vertically mounted reflectors and reverse lamps.

            Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin of the new Nexon is completely overhauled with an indigo-colour theme. The dashboard is dominated by a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Other interior highlights include a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, touch-based HVAC controls, and a revised gear selector lever.

            Tata Nexon Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            As for its safety features, the Nexon now comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, three-point seat belts, and ISOFIX as standard. Other safety equipment includes a 360-degree surround camera, blind-spot monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, and a TPMS.

            Mechanically, the updated Nexon comes soldiered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, an AMT, and a new seven-speed DCT gearbox.

            Tata Nexon Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            The new Nexon is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Upon arrival, it will rival the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and other sub-four metre SUVs in the segment.

