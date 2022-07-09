Tata Motors hikes prices across its passenger vehicles range

  • location
            Nikhil Puthran

            Saturday 09 July 2022,14:22 PM IST

            Indian automaker, Tata Motors has announced an average price hike of 0.55 per cent across the range with immediate effect. The quantum of the price hike will vary as per the variant and the model. Tata Motors attributes the hike in prices to the increase in input cost. Further, the company claims to have undertaken extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs. 

            In terms of overall car sales in June 2022, Tata Motors claims the third rank. The company registered 45,200 unit sales in India last month as compared to 24,111 unit sales in same period last year, thereby witnessing a growth of 87.5 per cent. Out of total sales last month, 3,507 units were EVs. Back in May, Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV Max and you can read more about it on CarTrade

            All Popular Cars