Mahindra to showcase all-electric XUV400 in September

Indian automaker Mahindra is setting the stage for the unveiling of the first all-electric car, the XUV400, in September 2022. In fact, the brand is also set to reveal a new range of electric SUVs at its Oxfordshire centre in the United Kingdom on 15 August, 2022.

Mahindra could reveal the prices of the electric XUV400 at the beginning of next year, while it will commence deliveries of this electric SUV by the first quarter of 2023. Although the details about the electric powertrain of the electric XUV400 are unavailable yet, it may be powered by a single-motor setup. Upon launch, the electric XUV400 will rival India’s best-selling EV, the Tata Nexon EV, the Tata Nexon EV Max and MG ZS EV. Meanwhile, the carmaker aims to introduce nine new cars by 2026.

The brand recently launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India with five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. It gets a 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine producing 200bhp/370Nm of torque (380Nm with AT) and a diesel engine available in two different tunes generating 130bhp/300Nm of torque and 172bhp/370Nm (400Nm with AT). Both the units are paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Mahindra eXUV400 ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

