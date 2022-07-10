  • location
            Hyundai Alcazar now available in four new base variants

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 10 July 2022,17:14 PM IST

            South Korean auto brand Hyundai has introduced four new Prestige Executive base variants for the Alcazar with prices starting at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 55,000 cheaper than the previous base variants but misses out on a few features.

            The carmaker has introduced four new trims — Prestige Executive petrol manual seven-seater, Prestige Executive diesel manual seven-seater, Prestige Executive diesel manual six-seater, and Prestige Executive diesel automatic. 

            These trims have ditched the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen for a smaller eight-inch unit, which continues to be paired with a six-speaker sound system, supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and features a voice assistant system. However, this eight-inch unit does not support connected car features. Besides this, the Prestige Executive variants also ditch IRVM, dark chrome door handles, and burglar alarm. Other than that, Hyundai has not made any changes to the Platinum and Signature trims.

            The Hyundai Alcazar is powered by two powertrains — a 1.5-litre, inline-four diesel engine producing 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor delivering 157bhp and 191Nm of torque. Paired with the engines are six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions.

            All Popular Cars