            2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India; prices start at Rs 17.74 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 11 May 2022,12:44 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched one of the most anticipated long-range cars, Nexon EV Max in India with prices starting at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The extended range SUV is available in three paint options: Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and a new Intensi-teal across two variants – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

            Tata Nexon EV Max Left Side View

            The new Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5kWh battery pack producing 141bhp and 250Nm. As per ARAI, this larger battery pack gives out a 437km travel range. Tata Motors offers a new 7.2kW AC charger with the Nexon EV Max. Besides this, the SUV comes with a 3.3kW AC charger. 

            The Nexon EV Max features an increased top speed of 140kmph, while it can go from zero to 100kmph in under nine seconds, says Tata Motors. As claimed, the SUV can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 56 minutes with the 50kW DC fast charger, whereas the 7.2kW charger takes 6.5 hours to recharge.

            The key highlights of the new Nexon EV Max include auto-dimming inside the rearview mirror, four-wheel disc brakes, an electronic stability program with i-VBAC, hill hold assist, hill descent control, roll-over mitigation, an electric sunroof, three driving modes (Eco, City, and Sport), multi-mode regenerative braking, a wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, artificial leather seats, cooled front seats, smartwatch connectivity, and an air purifier. The SUV features a new Makarana Beige interior scheme too.

            Variant specific prices ex-showroom of the new Nexon EV Max are as below:
            Nexon EV Max XZ+ - 3.3kW chargerRs 17.74 lakh
            Nexon EV Max XZ+ - 7.2kW fast AC chargerRs 18.24 lakh
            Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux - 3.3kW chargerRs 18.74 lakh
            Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux - 7.2kW fast AC chargerRs 19.24 lakh
            Tata Nexon EV Max
            Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV Max | Tata Nexon EV Max

            All Popular Cars