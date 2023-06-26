Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sale restricted to limited numbers

A few months back, Skoda India launched the Lava Blue Edition of the Kushaq SUV. Now, the automaker has delisted the special edition from its website. However, our dealer sources have confirmed that the SUV will be available in limited numbers.

The highlight of the Lava Blue Edition is the brand’s signature blue hue that was earlier limited only to the Kodiaq and Superb models. Furthermore, this special version also features chrome embellishments, mud flaps, and a ‘Edition’ emblem on the B-pillar.

Alongside the Lava Blue Edition of the Kushaq, Skoda India had also launched the Slavia First Anniversary Edition with the same hue.

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine on the Kushaq puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ 11.59 Lakh Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq