Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

Kia has recalled 30,297 units of the Carens MPV in India owing to a potential software error in the digital instrument cluster. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023. Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about the voluntary recall campaign.

According to the car marque, the recall campaign has been initiated to inspect a potential error in the digital instrument cluster that may cause the cluster to go blank. This glitch in the instrument cluster will be fixed through a software update, which will be free of cost.

This is the second recall for the Carens MPV since it was launched in February last year. Earlier, in October 2022, the manufacturer recalled the MPV to inspect a potential error in the airbag control module software.

Currently, the MPV is offered in four trims, namely, Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus with prices starting from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and going all the way up to Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Carens | Kia Carens