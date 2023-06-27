    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 27 June 2023,14:49 PM IST

            Kia has recalled 30,297 units of the Carens MPV in India owing to a potential software error in the digital instrument cluster. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023. Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about the voluntary recall campaign. 

            Kia Carens Instrument Cluster

            According to the car marque, the recall campaign has been initiated to inspect a potential error in the digital instrument cluster that may cause the cluster to go blank. This glitch in the instrument cluster will be fixed through a software update, which will be free of cost. 

            This is the second recall for the Carens MPV since it was launched in February last year. Earlier, in October 2022, the manufacturer recalled the MPV to inspect a potential error in the airbag control module software.

            Kia Carens Right Front Three Quarter

            Currently, the MPV is offered in four trims, namely, Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus with prices starting from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and going all the way up to Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). 

            Kia Carens
            Kia Carens ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            Tata Motors trademarks the ‘Frest’ nameplate

            By Jay Shah06/27/2023 16:20:36

            Tata Motors has filed a new trademark application that could possibly be used to name one of its future passenger vehicles. The applications were moved in February last year before the trademark registry. The mark has been accepted and was approved this week on 26 June, 2023.

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            Kia India recalls over 30,000 units of Carens

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/27/2023 14:49:58

            Kia has recalled 30,297 units of the Carens MPV in India owing to a potential software error in the digital instrument cluster. The recalled units were manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023. Kia will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about the voluntary recall campaign.

            Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sale restricted to limited numbers

            Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition sale restricted to limited numbers

            By Jay Shah06/26/2023 23:28:54

            A few months back, Skoda India launched the Lava Blue Edition of the Kushaq SUV. Now, the automaker has discontinued the special edition that was offered with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.

            Maruti Invicto interior leaked ahead of its official launch

            Maruti Invicto interior leaked ahead of its official launch

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/26/2023 19:57:38

            A week ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been spotted at a dealer stockyard. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the Invicto against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. This time around, the leaked images reveal the interior of the MPV, and here’s what it looks like.

            Hyundai Exter production commences; to be launched on 10 July

            Hyundai Exter production commences; to be launched on 10 July

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/24/2023 17:43:06

            Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has begun the production of the Exter at its Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the compact SUV and the prices of the same will be announced on July 10, 2023.

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV arrives at dealer stockyards

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV arrives at dealer stockyards

            By Jay Shah06/23/2023 20:26:04

            Ahead of the official launch of the Invicto in India on 5 July, the MPV has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country. The Invicto MPV is based on Toyota Hycross and will be powered by a hybrid powertrain.

            Hyundai cars waiting period as of June 2023

            Hyundai cars waiting period as of June 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar06/23/2023 10:10:15

            Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) rolled out a total of 48,601 domestic car units in May 2023. While the demand for its vehicles continues to remain in the market, the manufacturer is having difficulty meeting the customers' needs. This, in return, has resulted in a long waiting period. If you are planning to book a Hyundai car this month, we have got our hands on the waiting period for the month of June 2023.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.05 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M2

            BMW M2

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW Z4

            BMW Z4

            ₹ 89.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars