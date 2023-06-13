Additional units of Skoda Kodiaq allocated for the Indian market

Skoda India has announced that additional units of the Kodiaq SUVs have been allocated for the Indian market. It is the brand’s flagship model in the country and also received a feature update earlier this year.

For 2023, the Skoda Kodiaq benefits from three new features. These include edge protectors for all doors, additional finlets for the rear spoiler, and second-row passenger seats fitted with lounge footrests.

The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard. This powertrain is BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant and Skoda also claims that it is 4.4 per cent more efficient than the engine it replaces.

Skoda offers the Kodiaq in Style, Sportline, and L&K variants with prices starting at Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

