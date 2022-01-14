  • Type your location
      Renault achieves 1 lakh made-in-India cars export milestone

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Friday 14 January 2022,18:33 PM IST

      Renault India has marked an important milestone in its history of exporting 1 lakh cars to various nations around the globe. The brand presently exports its three vehicles to fourteen countries and aims to expand the exportation to other countries in Africa and Southeast Asia.

      The French carmaker exports made-in-India Triber, Kwid and Kiger to fourteen nations in SAARC, Asia Pacific, South Africa, East Africa and the Indian Ocean region. Moreover, Renault manufacturers its cars at a plant located in Oragadam, Chennai. This facility has a capacity of producing 480,000 units per year.

      Commenting on achieving this milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products.”

      He added further, “Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets.”

      All Popular Cars