CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

CarTrade Tech, which recently launched 'CarWale abSure' in its quest to revolutionise the way cars are purchased and sold in India, has now opened its 22nd outlet. The company's vision is to ensure that customers can confidently purchase a used car from the comfort of their home with the click of a button. The company plans to have more than 200 outlets across the country in the next two years so that customers will be able to select from thousands of cars. These outlets have been launched in partnership with large dealers in the country such as Shaman, Classic Automotive, Kolkata Car Bazaar, etc.

CarWale abSure, an abbreviation for ‘Absolutely Sure’, focuses on customer trust, peace of mind, and ease. CarWale abSure is designed to facilitate an end-to-end customer online buying journey, which includes researching and selecting from a wide range of high-quality certified used cars, understanding pricing, obtaining a pre-approved loan, and finally having the desired car delivered to one's doorstep. The CarWale abSure brand is built on its 4S promise “Sure, Safe, Secure, Smart” to enable a seamless used car purchase and to make the journey smooth, reliable, and gratifying for all the parties concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Sanghi, Founder and Chairman, CarTrade Tech, said, “We aim to completely digitalise the process of buying and selling cars in India. With the launch of CarWale abSure, we've made it simpler for customers to buy a used car from the comfort of their own homes. It is a key initiative of our organisation, and we are committing substantial investments to digitalise the buying and selling journey by collaborating with dealers, manufacturers, and banks. In the next two years, we will strive to expand our presence across the length and width of India, with over 200 outlets.”

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.61 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza