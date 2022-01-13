  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Thursday 13 January 2022,20:37 PM IST

      CarTrade Tech, which recently launched 'CarWale abSure' in its quest to revolutionise the way cars are purchased and sold in India, has now opened its 22nd outlet. The company's vision is to ensure that customers can confidently purchase a used car from the comfort of their home with the click of a button. The company plans to have more than 200 outlets across the country in the next two years so that customers will be able to select from thousands of cars. These outlets have been launched in partnership with large dealers in the country such as Shaman, Classic Automotive, Kolkata Car Bazaar, etc.

      CarWale abSure, an abbreviation for ‘Absolutely Sure’, focuses on customer trust, peace of mind, and ease. CarWale abSure is designed to facilitate an end-to-end customer online buying journey, which includes researching and selecting from a wide range of high-quality certified used cars, understanding pricing, obtaining a pre-approved loan, and finally having the desired car delivered to one's doorstep. The CarWale abSure brand is built on its 4S promise “Sure, Safe, Secure, Smart” to enable a seamless used car purchase and to make the journey smooth, reliable, and gratifying for all the parties concerned. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Sanghi, Founder and Chairman, CarTrade Tech, said, “We aim to completely digitalise the process of buying and selling cars in India. With the launch of CarWale abSure, we've made it simpler for customers to buy a used car from the comfort of their own homes. It is a key initiative of our organisation, and we are committing substantial investments to digitalise the buying and selling journey by collaborating with dealers, manufacturers, and banks. In the next two years, we will strive to expand our presence across the length and width of India, with over 200 outlets.”

      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
      Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.61 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      Toyota Hilux pickup truck India launch on January 20

      By Desirazu Venkat01/13/2022 19:00:04

      It will be offered only with diesel power and in five colour options

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq sold out for the next four months

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/13/2022 17:17:18

      New Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants: Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      CarTrade Tech targets inauguration of 200 CarWale abSure outlets in the next two years

      By Aditya Nadkarni01/13/2022 15:38:34

      CarTrade Tech, which recently launched "CarWale abSure" in its quest to revolutionise the way cars are purchased and sold in India, has now opened its 22nd outlet.

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/12/2022 16:49:48

      The Camry Hybrid facelift gets a new nine-inch infotainment system.

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      By Desirazu Venkat01/12/2022 14:50:14

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022 and will be the first locally assembled luxury electric car for the Indian car market

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/11/2022 16:41:37

      The new Q7 will be offered in a choice of two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq launched: Variants described

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq launched: Variants described

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/10/2022 18:36:24

      New Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants and a single powertrain option.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jeep Compass

      Jeep Compass

      ₹ 17.79 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      BMW X3 Facelift

      BMW X3 Facelift

      ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars