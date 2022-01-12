  • Type your location
      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 12 January 2022,18:07 PM IST

      Toyota has launched the updated Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh, ex-showroom. With this facelift, the Camry Hybrid gets some subtle changes on the outside and inside. However, the sedan retains its hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, this new Camry Hybrid has become more expensive than the previous model by Rs 50,000.

      Toyota has not completely overhauled the front and rear of the Camry hybrid. But, it has made a couple of minor changes, that include to a redesigned front bumper and tweaked rear lights. Besides this, the sedan comes with new 18-inch alloy wheels and a new paint option in addition to the existing colours.

      Toyota Camry Dashboard

      On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of the new nine-inch infotainment system, which also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Although the dashboard is identical to the previous model, Toyota has moved the centre air-con vents below the new infotainment touchscreen.

      Other features include nine airbags, head-up display, electronically adjustable front seats with cooling function, reclining function for the rear seats, electronically controlled rear window sunblind, parking assist and more.

      The Camry Hybrid retains the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine incorporated with an electric motor. The engine and hybrid system produce a combined output of 215bhp and 221Nm torque. Moreover, the motor is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

      Toyota Camry ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards
