      Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum editions launched in India

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 25 January 2022,22:15 PM IST

      Porsche unveiled the Platinum editions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe siblings earlier this month, and now, the company has launched these variants in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). Both the body-styles are offered in two variants including standard and E-Hybrid.

      Porsche Cayenne Right Rear Three Quarter

      In terms of design, the Porsche Cayenne Platinum edition siblings satin-finish Platinum for the inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, Porsche lettering integrated into the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear, and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels. Also on offer are sport tailpipes and side window trims finished in a shade of black. Customers can choose from solid colours in White and Black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, and Moonlight Blue, as well as the special Crayon paintjob.

      Porsche Cayenne Wheel

      Inside, the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum editions receive Crayon seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the ‘Platinum Edition’ logo, textured aluminium interior package, and silver-coloured trims.

      Porsche Cayenne Dashboard

      A few other notable features of the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition range that now come as standard include the LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), a panoramic sunroof, a Bose-sourced surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way adjustable leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard.

      Porsche Cayenne Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

      Propelling the new Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum edition is the same 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol motor, which is also offered with a 17.9 kWh battery pack in the E-hybrid trim. The former produces 335bhp and 450Nm of torque, while the latter produces 456bhp and 700Nm of torque. Bookings for the Cayenne Platinum edition range are now open, with deliveries set to begin in H2 2022.

      The following are the variant-wise prices of the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum editions (ex-showroom):

      Cayenne Platinum Edition: Rs 1.47 crore

      Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition: Rs 1.88 crore

      Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition: Rs 1.47 crore 

      Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition: Rs 1.88 crore

      Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum editions launched in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni01/25/2022 22:15:52

      Unveiled earlier this month, the Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Platinum editions are priced from Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom).

