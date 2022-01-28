BYD E6 electric MPV deliveries commence in India

BYD India has commenced deliveries of the E6 electric MPV in the country. The carmaker recently delivered its first set of 30 E6 vehicles to its B2B customers across six cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Launched in November 2021, the BYD E6 is offered exclusively in the B2B segment. Priced at Rs 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom, inclusive of a 7kW charger) and Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom, exclusive of a 7kW charger), the model is assembled at the brand’s facility in Chennai. We have driven the BYD E6 MPV, and to read our review, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India, said, “We are excited to see the response coming in for the All-New e6 MPVs across key cities. It is a testament to the market demand for premium eMPVs that BYD India is addressing. Equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with a WLTC range of 520kms, the all-new e6 gives our customers a safe and hassle-free driving experience, supporting both AC and DC fast charging which can support a DC fast charging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes. Our Blade Battery redefined safety standards for the entire industry. This new generation lithium iron phosphate battery has set new benchmarks in terms of reliability, safety, performance, and power density”.

