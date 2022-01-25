  • Type your location
      Volkswagen commences new Tiguan deliveries in India

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Tuesday 25 January 2022,20:37 PM IST

      In a formal announcement by Volkswagen, the automaker has started delivering the new Tiguan to its customers across India. The firm began assembling the SUV in Aurangabad, Maharashtra in late November 2021, while it was launched here on 7 December last year. That said, the new Tiguan is sold out for the first quarter of 2022.

      The new Tiguan is available in a single variant, the Elegance. It gets advanced matrix LED headlamps, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch information touchscreen with MIB3, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and front seats, three-zone temperature control, six airbags, 30 colours of ambient lighting and suchlike.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

      This Volkswagen SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition, it also gets a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard. Meanwhile, the engine produces 141bhp and 340Nm of torque.

      The German giant launched the all-new Taigun in September last year, followed by the refreshed Tiguan. The Taigun is the first-ever VW to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform developed under India Project 2.0. Speaking of the platform, the brand will introduce an all-new sedan, called the Virtus, based on this architecture. The Virtus is expected to arrive in the country by mid-2022.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

      Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner.”

