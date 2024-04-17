    Recently Viewed
            Wednesday 17 April 2024,18:08 PM IST

            Nissan Motor India has announced a voluntary recall of the Magnite SUV. The campaign pertains to the vehicles produced between November 2020 and December 2023 for a retrofit of front door handle sensors.

            The issue relates only to base, XE and mid, XL variants only, with no impact on the safety of customers. Further, all Nissan Magnites manufactured after December 2023 remain unaffected.

            The Magnite is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Both are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

            By Jay Shah04/17/2024 18:08:29

            Nissan Magnite recalled over front door handle sensor issue.

