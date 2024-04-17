Nissan Magnite recalled

Nissan Motor India has announced a voluntary recall of the Magnite SUV. The campaign pertains to the vehicles produced between November 2020 and December 2023 for a retrofit of front door handle sensors.

The issue relates only to base, XE and mid, XL variants only, with no impact on the safety of customers. Further, all Nissan Magnites manufactured after December 2023 remain unaffected.

The Magnite is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Both are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

