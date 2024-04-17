Mahindra XUV3XO to get connected car enabled dual-zone climate control

The Mahindra XUV3X0 will get a dual-zone connected car-enabled climate control system when it is launched. This is expected to be a top-spec version feature and carries on from the XUV300. The connected car system is new however and allows for a remote function. This means you can switch on the car and pre-cool it before jumping in. What’s more, you will also get a remote defogger function for both the front and rear.

Mahindra is bringing itself back into the sub-4 SUV game at the end of this month with the launch of the XUV3X0. It’s a successor to the XUV300 and is the most significant update to the model range since it was launched in 2018. The car will be officially revealed on April 29 and gets other segment-first features like dual-pane sunroof, level-2 ADAS and a Harman Kardon music system with 7 speakers and ambient noise function.

We also know that the XUV3X0 will be offered with two petrol engines and one diesel engine as a part of the package. Mahindra’s powertrains are still some of the most powerful in the segment and in the case of the standard petrol and diesel, you can have it with both two-pedal and three-pedal options. The more powerful GDi turbo currently only has a six-speed manual on offer but we expect that Mahindra will bring in a two-pedal option here too in a bid to keep abreast with the competition.

