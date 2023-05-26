MG Gloster Black Storm Edition teased ahead of launch

MG Motor India has teased a new version of its full-size SUV, called the Gloster Black Storm Edition. While the carmaker has not officially announced a launch timeline, we expect prices to be announced in the coming weeks.

Based on the teaser, we understand that the new Gloster Black Storm Edition could feature a Metal Black paintjob on the outside, with Black Strom badging on the front fenders. Details regarding the interior of the upcoming version remain unknown, although it could get an all-black interior theme and upholstery.

MG is unlikely to change the specifications, and hence it can be safe to assume that the 2023 MG Gloster Black Storm Edition would be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine in the turbo and twin-turbo variants, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox being the sole transmission on offer. This motor was recently updated to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

MG Gloster ₹ 32.60 Lakh Onwards

