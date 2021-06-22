Nissan Magnite export begins to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

Nissan India has announced the initiation of the export of the new Magnite SUV to the international markets of Indonesia, South Africa, and Nepal. The Nissan Magnite was launched in Nepal earlier in February and it managed to gather over 760 bookings within just 30 days.

The Japanese carmaker has built a total of 15,010 units of the Magnite SUV till May 2021. This includes 13,790 units for the India market whereas 1,220 units were exported to the global markets. Nissan has successfully forayed into the compact SUV segment with the Magnite and with the introduction of a third shift at its production facility this year, the company has hired over 1,000 new employees to meet the growing demand in India and international markets.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by the Indian consumers. Having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customer on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. We are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for our sustainable growth.”

Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.59 Lakh Onwards

