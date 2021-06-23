Mini India launches updated lineup for MY2021

Mini India has launched the updated lineup of its three best-selling models – the Mini three-door hatch, Mini Convertible, and the John Cooper Works (JCW). All three models are available with a petrol powertrain, a refreshed exterior, and will arrive in India via the CBU route and can be booked online or at any Mini authorised dealers across the country.

The new Mini three-door hatchback is priced at Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom) while its convertible version carries a price tag of Rs 44 lakh (ex-showroom). As a part of the updates, both the siblings get the redesign hexagonal-shaped front grille, the signature round LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps, and vertical air inlets for the front bumper. The LED turn indicators are now fender-mounted while the rear fog lights are housed in the rear apron besides the British-flag inspired LED tail lamps.

Coming to the interiors, both the Minis can be had with two new standard upholstery – Black Pearl Light Chequered and Black Pearl Carbon. The sports seats are now made of 100 per cent recycled material. The gloss black theme continues on the dashboard and centre console surfaces. In addition to this, there is an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Available as an option are a five-inch digital instrument display, additional upholsteries, wireless charging, and navigation.

Under the bonnet, the hatchback and the convertible are powered by the two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 189bhp and 280Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the flamboyant and the powerful JCW iteration gets the honey-mesh pattern on the front grille along with the funky look stripes on the bonnet. The contrast paint finish on the roof and mirror caps that can be had in either white, black or red further accentuate the sporty appeal of this edition. The wheels can also be upgraded to bigger 18-inch two-tone alloys. The JCW is also the powerful of the lot with the same 2.0-litre petrol motor producing 228bhp and 320Nm of peak torque and is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 6.1 seconds.

MINI Cooper ₹ 38.00 Lakh Onwards

