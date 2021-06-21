Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

The launch of the Skoda Kushaq is just around the corner, which is next week on 28 June, 2021. The entry-level SUV from the Czech carmaker is to be offered with two petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The carmaker now states that the deliveries of the 1.5-litre variants will begin from the first week of August while the bookings for the 1.0-litre TSI trims will be honoured from the next month.

As per the recent spy images on the web, it is also rumoured that the 1.5-litre TSI engine will be offered only in the top-spec Style trim with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre TSI is expected to be available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. The former will have a power output of 109bhp/175Nm torque while the latter will be more powerful at 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

The highlights of the Kushaq include LED headlamps with DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, roof rails, a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, USB Type-C ports, a two-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charging pad.

Skoda Kushaq ₹ N/A Onwards

Skoda | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq