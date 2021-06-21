Please Tell Us Your City

      Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variants deliveries to commence from August

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 21 June 2021,19:30 PM IST

      The launch of the Skoda Kushaq is just around the corner, which is next week on 28 June, 2021. The entry-level SUV from the Czech carmaker is to be offered with two petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The carmaker now states that the deliveries of the 1.5-litre variants will begin from the first week of August while the bookings for the 1.0-litre TSI trims will be honoured from the next month. 

      As per the recent spy images on the web, it is also rumoured that the 1.5-litre TSI engine will be offered only in the top-spec Style trim with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre TSI is expected to be available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. The former will have a power output of 109bhp/175Nm torque while the latter will be more powerful at 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. 

      The highlights of the Kushaq include LED headlamps with DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps, roof rails, a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, USB Type-C ports, a two-spoke steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charging pad.

