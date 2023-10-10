Nissan Magnite AMT launched in India at Rs. 6.50 lakh

Nissan India has launched the Magnite AMT at a starting price of Rs. 6.5- lakh 9ex-showroom). Available in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, the bookings for the new variant have commenced for Rs. 11,000.

The Magnite AMT is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Moreover, Nissan also claims an ARAI mileage of 19.70 kmpl with the new Magnite-AMT combination.

In terms of appearance, the Magnite AMT gets a new blue exterior hue with a black roof. Besides this, the Nissan Magnite continues to get LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and plastic cladding.

Furthermore, the Magnite is also now available in a new Kuro Edition that is priced at Rs. 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a fully black theme inside out with similar elements such as gloss black alloy wheels with red brake callipers, smoked headlamp clusters, and blacked-out skid plates.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

