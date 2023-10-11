    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Exter prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 11 October 2023,13:04 PM IST

            Hyundai India launched its entry-level SUV, the Exter, in the country in July at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, a few months after its launch, the automaker has hiked the prices of the car by up to Rs. 16,000. 

            Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the five-seater SUV can be had in seven variants including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, across six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. Notably, all the variants except the EX and the SX(O) Connect MT have received a price hike. 

            Hyundai Exter Left Rear Three Quarter

            The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter:

            VariantQuantum of price hikeNew ex-showroom price
            EX MT-Rs. 5,99,900
            EX(O) MTRs. 10,400Rs. 6,35,390
            S MTRs. 10,400Rs. 7,37,390
            S(O) MTRs. 10,400Rs. 7,52,390
            S AMTRs. 13,010Rs. 8,09,990
            SX MTRs. 10,400Rs. 8,10,390
            SX MT dual-toneRs. 11,400Rs. 8,34,390
            S CNG MTRs. 9,400Rs. 8,33,390
            SX(O) MTRs. 10,400Rs. 8,74,390
            SX AMTRs. 9,400Rs. 8,77,390
            SX AMT dual-toneRs. 11,400Rs. 9,02,390
            SX CNG MTRs. 9,400Rs. 9,06,390
            SX(O) Connect MTRs. 11,000Rs. 9,42,990
            SX(O) AMTRs. 9,400Rs. 9,41,390
            SX(O) Connect MT dual-toneRs. 16,000Rs. 9,57,990
            SX(O) Connect AMT-Rs. 9,99,990
            SX(O) Connect AMT dual-toneRs. 5,000Rs. 10,14,990

            The Exter is offered in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer in a CNG variant that solely comes coupled to a manual gearbox. 

            Hyundai Exter
            Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Exter | Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

