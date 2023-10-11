Hyundai Exter prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

Hyundai India launched its entry-level SUV, the Exter, in the country in July at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, a few months after its launch, the automaker has hiked the prices of the car by up to Rs. 16,000.

Based on the Grand i10 Nios, the five-seater SUV can be had in seven variants including EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, across six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. Notably, all the variants except the EX and the SX(O) Connect MT have received a price hike.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Exter:

Variant Quantum of price hike New ex-showroom price EX MT - Rs. 5,99,900 EX(O) MT Rs. 10,400 Rs. 6,35,390 S MT Rs. 10,400 Rs. 7,37,390 S(O) MT Rs. 10,400 Rs. 7,52,390 S AMT Rs. 13,010 Rs. 8,09,990 SX MT Rs. 10,400 Rs. 8,10,390 SX MT dual-tone Rs. 11,400 Rs. 8,34,390 S CNG MT Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,33,390 SX(O) MT Rs. 10,400 Rs. 8,74,390 SX AMT Rs. 9,400 Rs. 8,77,390 SX AMT dual-tone Rs. 11,400 Rs. 9,02,390 SX CNG MT Rs. 9,400 Rs. 9,06,390 SX(O) Connect MT Rs. 11,000 Rs. 9,42,990 SX(O) AMT Rs. 9,400 Rs. 9,41,390 SX(O) Connect MT dual-tone Rs. 16,000 Rs. 9,57,990 SX(O) Connect AMT - Rs. 9,99,990 SX(O) Connect AMT dual-tone Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,14,990

The Exter is offered in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer in a CNG variant that solely comes coupled to a manual gearbox.

