Tata Harrier facelift revealed; bookings open

Tata has officially taken the wraps off the all-new Harrier facelift in India. Along with this, the automaker has also commenced the bookings of the five-seater SUV for a token amount of Rs. 25,000, with deliveries slated to begin soon after its launch.

The facelifted SUV can be broadly had in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Fearless. Customers can choose the model from seven exterior shades – Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Ash Grey, and Seaweed Green.

In terms of design and styling, Tata Motors has completely overhauled the exterior of the SUV. It gets a redesigned front bumper that now houses a pair of LED headlamps, new front grille, sequential turn indicators, and an elongated LED DRL strip running across the bonnet. At the rear, it gets LED taillamps connected with an LED bar that stretches across the tailgate, along with a welcome and a goodbye function. Depending on the variant, the SUV will sit on freshly designed alloy wheels ranging between 17-19 inches.

Inside, the new Harrier will get coloured cabins based on its exterior shade along with a new four-spoke illuminated steering wheel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. Apart from this, it gets a new digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, touch-based climate control panel, JLR-inspired gear lever, and a new dial for the drive modes.

The Harrier facelift will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec Diesel engine that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter that sends power to the front wheels.

Tata Harrier Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated Price

