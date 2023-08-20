Nissan India introduces Onam offers in Kerala

Nissan Motor India has announced special offers in Kerala on the occasion of Onam. This offer is valid till 31 August, 2023 and applies exclusively to the Magnite range.

Under this scheme, the automaker will offer benefits of up to Rs. 87,000. These benefits comprise several components such as a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP), a substantial exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000, and accessories worth Rs. 5,000. It also provides an additional benefit of up to 6.99 per cent finance scheme when opting for the special financing offer via Nissan Renault Finance Service India (NRFSI).

Commenting on the occasion, Mohan Wilson, Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience, Nissan Motors India (NMIPL), said, “At Nissan, we are delighted to usher in the Indian festive period with Onam. Our unmatched Onam offers are a testament to providing exceptional value to our customers and elevating the ownership experience. We invite everyone in Kerala to take advantage of these amazing benefits and celebrate this Onam with a brand-new Nissan Magnite.”

