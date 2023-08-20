Honda Elevate to be launched on 4 September in India

Honda Cars India commenced the bookings of the Elevate SUV in the country on 3 July, 2023. Now, the automaker has officially confirmed that the prices of the mid-size SUV will be announced on 4 September, 2023, followed by its deliveries.

On the feature front, the five-seater SUV will come equipped with a 10.25-inch tall standing infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and a wireless charger. Additionally, it also gets automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, Honda Connect, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

The five-seater SUV will be offered in seven different exterior hues. This includes Pheonix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue, Radiant Red, Platinum White, Golden Brown, Lunar Silver, and Meteoroid Gray.

Under the hood, this Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos-rival will source its power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The automaker claims that the MT variant of the Elevate returns a fuel efficiency of 15.31kmpl, while the CVT returns a mileage of 16.92kmpl.

Upon its launch, the Elevate will compete against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate