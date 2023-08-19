New Audi Q8 e-tron range launched in India; priced from Rs. 1.14 crore

Audi India has officially launched the Q8 e-tron range in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 1.14 crore (ex-showroom). The model is available in two body styles, including SUV and Sportback, and two variants called 50 and 55.

The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback get a 114kWh battery pack and a 95kWh battery pack respectively, each paired with an electric motor on the front and rear axles. In the 50 guise, it produces 340bhp and 664Nm of torque, while the 55 version has an output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle). The signature e-quattro all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard with three modes, including Auto, Dynamic, and off-road.

In terms of design, the new Audi Q8 e-tron range features matrix LED headlamps, red brake calipers, 20-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, puddle lamps at the front and rear doors, and LED tail lights with an LED light bar in between. Customers can choose from nine colours, namely Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Manhattan Grey, and Siam Beige.

Inside, the new Q8 e-tron range comes equipped with a four-zone climate control system, a gesture-controlled boot lid, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, memory, and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, B&O-sourced 16 speaker music system, Park Assist Plus, ambient lighting, eight airbags, and Audi Phone Box.

