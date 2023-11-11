Next-gen Renault Duster patent images leaked ahead of 29 November debut

The next-generation Renault Duster was leaked in official patent images before its global debut on 29 November. This is the third-generation Duster and will be launched in India next year as a part of Renault's premium push efforts.

This new Duster stays quite true to the Bigster concept from 2021 and will carry over its fascia, stance and rear design. The wheels are smaller and have a new design and from what we can tell the car in the images is the two-row model.

It’s expected to debut many new technologies like level-2 ADAS, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and new connected car technology. The cabin is yet to be revealed but will be along the lines of what we have seen in the recently unveiled Renault Kardian.

The main engine is expected to be Renault’s 1.3-litre GDi turbo but we also expect a hybrid option and a six-speed DCT/MT. This car will spawn a three-row model and two equivalent versions for their alliance partner Nissan.

Source

Renault New Duster ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Renault | new Duster | Renault New Duster