Maruti offering discounts of up to Rs 49000 on the Wagon R

Looking to buy a Maruti Wagon R, then November should be a good time for you as the automaker is rolling out discounts of up to Rs 49000 for the popular tallboy. This includes Rs 25000 as an corporate discount, Rs 25,000 as exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 4000. Our sources have indicated that the amount on offer for the discounts has reduced as compared to the previous months.

The Maruti Wagon R’s range starts at Rs 5.54 lakh and tops out at Rs 7.5 lakh for the fully loaded ZXi+ 1.2 AMT dual-tone variant. This generation was launched in India in 2019 with a major upgrade earlier this year.

The Wagon R will be the official test bed for a flex-fuel and BNG system both which are expected to hit production lines in late 2024.

