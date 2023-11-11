All-electric Maruti Suzuki EVX spied testing in India

Doodle Image-1 Doodle Image-2 Doodle Image-3
            Saturday 11 November 2023,13:15 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter into the EV business with its upcoming born-electric vehicle, the EVX in India. The model was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 held in January. Later, the test mule of the model was spied on international soil and now, the EVX has been spotted being tested for the first time in India.

            As seen in the picture, the EVX will carry an aggressive front fascia with a wide bumper and tucked-in design of the headlamps. We expect it to feature a connected LED DRL setup, blanked-off grille, raised bonnet, and large air curtains for better aerodynamics.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Rear Three Quarter

            At the rear, the Maruti EVX will benefit from a sloping roofline with an integrated spoiler. Other visible highlights include a shark fin antenna, rear wiper, wraparound LED tail lamp with connected light bar, and bumper-mounted reflectors.

            As for the mechanical specifications, the Indian automaker at the Auto Expo revealed the EVX will get a 60kWh batter pack with a single motor setup. It will likely deliver a driving range of up to 550km on a full charge.

            All Popular Cars